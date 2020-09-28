On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, Carol Ann MacKinnon passed away peacefully after a brief illness. A lifetime resident of Kennebunk and Wells, Carol was born to Arnold and Sallie (Hayes) Henderson on Feb. 12,1937. Sallie later married Gerald Lebrun and Carol grew up on Roger Bragdon Road in Wells on a turkey farm, where she had animals and loved her horse.

She was an alumnus of Wells High School, and it was during high school when she met the love of her life, Sandy MacKinnon. After a friendship of two years, they were married in 1953 at the South Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, by The Rev. Emerson Curry and spent 67 more years together.

In the early years of their marriage, Carol was a military wife following Sandy from base to base, raising two boys. Nine years later, along came a third son. In the late 1960s, Carol and Sandy opened the first deli and pizza shop in Kennebunkport called “The Spicy Meatball,” along with Colonial Village Pizza and Delicatessen on the site of the current HB Provisions.

During this time, Sandy started “MacKinnon Landscaping and Property Management” in which Carol was the accountant, answered phones and enjoyed talking with customers. Over the years she also waitressed and managed at The Sea Spray Hotel at Gooch’s Beach and the Norseman Hotel in Ogunquit. One of Carol’s hobbies was being the number one fan for the “Pumpkin Squad,” Sandy’s NASCAR North race team, meeting and making many friends in the racing community.

Together they even traveled with their crew to London, England, where they were proud to represent America for an international race. In the late-80s, they began to winter in Fiesta Key, then in Indiantown, Florida, where she played many holes of golf and made many long-lasting friendships. As a lefthanded player, she always felt she had an edge over her competition, with four “hole in ones” over her career. She loved playing with her golf buddies in Florida and Maine, where she was most recently a member of the Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association at the Dutch Elm Golf Course.

After three decades of snow birding, Carol and Sandy moved back to Maine year-round, to reside in her late parents’ home in Wells. She treasured being closer to her children, grandchildren, great grandson and extended family. Even in her retirement, Carol continued to work part-time at Beach Dreams Resort in Wells as the office manager, where she enjoyed making even more friends and catching up on all the latest social news. Carol was an artist who painted landscapes, was an avid bingo player, and loved her trips to Oxford Casino with her cousins and friends.

Carol is predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Curtis MacKinnon, her mother, Sallie Lebrun, her stepfather, Gerald Lebrun, her sister, Patricia (Chick) Lord, her newly discovered and much loved half sister, Barbara Henderson, and nephew Troy Chick.

Carol is survived by her husband and lifelong partner of nearly 70 years, George “Sandy” MacKinnon of Wells; son Stephen Barstow MacKinnon and his wife Emily Gerry MacKinnon of Alfred; son Michael Anthony MacKinnon and his wife Julie Yuhas MacKinnon of Kennebunk; daughter-in-law Catherine MacKinnon of Scarborough; grandsons Jacob MacKinnon of Scarborough, Kyle MacKinnon and his wife Sabina of Arundel, Carlos Gonzalez of Auburn, Cameron MacKinnon of Wells, Zachary MacKinnon of Kennebunk, Aiden Harris of Alfred, granddaughters Aria Tonini of Hannover, Germany and Sarah MacKinnon of Kennebunk; great grandson Kobe MacKinnon of Arundel; nephews Scott Chick, Timothy Chick, Jerry Chick, and Brett Lord, along with several cousins and extended family.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. A private interment will be at Arundel Cemetery.

In this era of COVID-19 prevention, masks are mandatory, please, and social distancing rules will be followed with only a small group allowed at a time in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carol’s memory to the Dempsey Center, PO Box 277, Auburn, ME 04212 or to The Maine State Golfers Association Scholarship Fund, 58 Val Halla Road, Cumberland, ME 04021.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carol’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. www.bibbermemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous