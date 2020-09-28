The four candidates for U.S. Senate waded into their second televised debate Monday night fielding questions about climate change, health care and federal relief for Mainers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is facing a challenge from Democrat Sara Gideon, the speaker of the Maine House, independent Max Linn and independent Green Party candidate Lisa Savage.

WAGM-TV, a CBS and Fox affiliate in Presque Isle, hosted Monday night’s hour-long debate from its studios in Presque Isle, a community not far from Collins’ hometown of Caribou. The debate was the second involving all four candidates and follows a contentious debate that took place earlier this month that was hosted by the Portland Press Herald, Bangor Daily News and News Center Maine.

Collins criticized Gideon, speaker of the Maine House of Representatives, for adjourning legislative sessions during the pandemic, while Gideon said the federal government could have done more to fund and protect Mainers from the highly contagious virus.

Linn took the offensive calling out Collins and Gideon as puppets of their respective political parties, while Savage repeatedly reminded viewers that she was the only non-millionaire on the debate stage.

The latest poll of the U.S. Senate race in Maine, released last week by Colby College, shows Gideon maintaining a narrow lead over Collins. The poll also suggests neither candidate has a clear advantage with ranked-choice voting in place for the November election.

In the survey of 847 likely voters conducted between Sept. 21-24, 45 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for Gideon while 41 percent favored Collins. Five percent said they supported Republican-turned-independent Linn while 3 percent picked Savage. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

