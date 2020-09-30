For the first time in American history, we have a president who does not believe in democratic values. This is shocking. In my lifetime, we have gone from President Reagan, who, in the name of democracy, urged the Soviets to tear down the Berlin Wall, to President Trump, who threatens to reject the results of November’s election.

Trump falsely claims that the election is rigged. He lies about mail-in ballots leading to voter fraud. And now he refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power after Election Day. Such behavior should disqualify any candidate from political office in America.

If you care about whether or not we will continue to have a democracy in 2021, there is only one candidate worthy of your vote. Vote for a good and decent man, who believes in America, believes in American institutions and believes in our democracy – vote for Democrat Joe Biden.

Wells Lyons

Brunswick

