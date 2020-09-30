For the first time in American history, we have a president who does not believe in democratic values. This is shocking. In my lifetime, we have gone from President Reagan, who, in the name of democracy, urged the Soviets to tear down the Berlin Wall, to President Trump, who threatens to reject the results of November’s election.
Trump falsely claims that the election is rigged. He lies about mail-in ballots leading to voter fraud. And now he refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power after Election Day. Such behavior should disqualify any candidate from political office in America.
If you care about whether or not we will continue to have a democracy in 2021, there is only one candidate worthy of your vote. Vote for a good and decent man, who believes in America, believes in American institutions and believes in our democracy – vote for Democrat Joe Biden.
Wells Lyons
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Letter: President Trump is ‘Monday Morning Evangelical’
-
American Journal
Letter: ‘Statesmanlike’ actions ended with Trump election
-
American Journal
Letter: Collins’ offices would not address constituent’s question
-
American Journal
Bicentennial Maine: Westbrook
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Lakes Region Sportsman: So many choices out there in October
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.