Maine’s teachers are vulnerable to COVID-19 now that schools have begun, and now that they are partly or fully teaching in person at the schools.

It would make good sense to provide them with N-95 masks like first responders and medical personnel have. It works well for medical staff, who are even more exposed, depending on where in the hospital they work. Teachers will spend a lot of time in schools, so they will be exposed for long periods of time.

We really need to keep schools open, so we should provide them with the best personal protective equipment we can. Has there been any discussion about using N-95 masks in our schools?

Renee Givner

Falmouth

