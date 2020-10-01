I am stunned by Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ ads criticizing Democrat Sara Gideon for “looking the other way” while an “accused sexual predator” taught at a local high school.

Susan Collins looked “the other way” and cast the key vote to place an “accused sexual predator,” Brett Kavanaugh, on the Supreme Court for life. And, in 2017 and 2018, the “independent” Susan Collins voted 94 percent of the time with Donald Trump, another “accused sexual predator.”

The hypocrisy is appalling, and Susan Collins has no business using this issue in her campaign to retain her U.S. Senate seat.

Katherine Maxsimic

Portland

