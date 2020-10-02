Maine needs thoughtful listeners and strong leaders to ensure that our state can overcome the challenges this pandemic has brought forth.

Since 2018, Anne Carney has served in the Maine House of Representatives, where she has advocated for improvements in education, housing, health care, economic security and the environment. She has worked to ensure that our public schools have the resources they need and to enhance their access to broadband. She has promoted the kinds of economic opportunities that support Maine businesses. She has committed herself to making health care affordable to all.

Anne’s legal expertise and legislative skills will move us forward in overcoming racial disparities brought forth by the pandemic.

We believe Anne’s legal and legislative experience will benefit our state in this crucial time. Please join us in voting for Anne Carney for Maine state Senate on Nov. 3.

Al and Pauline Huntley

South Portland

