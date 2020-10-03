I am writing to ask you to join me in supporting Jon Anderson for a seat on the Scarborough Town Council.
It is important to me, as a single senior citizen, that we elect people who will listen to all Scarborough residents – seniors living on a fixed income, as well as those with growing families, and single adults.
Jon, as a founder of the group Scarborough Connections, has demonstrated that he believes all points of view are equally valuable.
Jon has a strong professional background in financial management and strategic planning, working for both the government and private sector for more than a decade. I believe that he will bring a reasoned, compassionate, civil and deliberate analysis to the problems and challenges we face as we “move forward together” as a town.
I hope you will join me in voting for Jon Anderson for Scarborough Town Council.
Denise P. Smith
Scarborough
