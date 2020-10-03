For over a decade, Justin Costa has served our city as a school committee member and District 4 city councilor.
As an immigrant advocate, he met with me and learned about the complex issues many immigrants face integrating into our community. As a city councilor, he helped create the Community Support Fund, securing housing for those in need. As a colleague on the City Council, I am impressed and inspired by his knowledge of the myriad of issues our city faces and his knowledge of how our government can address these issues. He is a student of community and the many difficult issues we face: race, economy, health, environment, budget.
Justin is competent, consistent and conscientious. I am proud to know him as a person and proud that he is also the only Hispanic American elected to the Portland City Council. Please vote Justin Costa for an at-large seat on the Portland City Council.
Tae Chong
District 3 representative, City Council
Portland
