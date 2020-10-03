TOPSHAM — Another game in, another strong result from the Mt. Ararat field hockey team.

After sinking Morse on Wednesday, the Eagles came out Saturday afternoon and edged Freeport 1-0 at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham.

“We made the right adjustments from playing on turf in our first game, to playing on our home field here today,” said Mt. Ararat head coach Krista Chase.

The ball moved a lot slower Saturday on grass, as Chase noted, which resulted in a slower pace of play throughout the game compared to the contest Mt. Ararat played Wednesday on Morse’s home turf field.

Paige Witwicki of Mt. Ararat scored the lone goal Saturday, which came halfway through the first quarter. After a save by Freeport goalie Piper Williams (four saves) that resulted in a rebound, Witwicki fired the ball into the back of the cage.

Freeport had several opportunities to score but Mt. Ararat goalie Bailey Rioux (six saves) made several key stops.

Halfway through the second quarter, Freeport had a great opportunity to score, but Eagles defender Annie Wilkins got her stick on the ball on the goal line to keep it out.

“Our defense did a really good job today,” said Wilkins.

The Falcons dominated in the second half, who kept the ball in the Eagles end for large chunks of time, but Rioux and the Eagles defense continued to make plays at the right time.

“The ball was in our defensive end a lot of the time kept playing well,” said Mt. Ararat senior defenseman Gracie Morrell.

As the time winded down, the Falcons had a great final opportunity to score, but a big save by Rioux followed by a clear by Wilkins secured the victory.

Before the game, Mt. Ararat recognized the senior athletes from both teams.

“Being in the spotlight was different, but it felt good to get recognized,” said Wilkins.

Added Chase: “It was wonderful, I am so glad we got to this day. I am so happy we got to honor our seniors before the game.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: