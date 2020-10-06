SCARBOROUGH — As always, the intensity was high when three-time Class A South champion Scarborough squared off with Gorham.

This time, however, no offense materialized in a girls’ soccer match at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex on Tuesday evening. In a defensive struggle, the longtime rivals didn’t generate many chances and settled for a scoreless tie.

“(Scarborough’s) always good and always quick,” said Gorham Coach Jeanne Zarrilli. “We love to play each other. We always want to win. It’s always a great game between us.”

The Rams (1-1-1) had perhaps the best look of the game in the seventh minute, as sophomore Faith Connolly won control of the ball in the box, but Red Storm goalkeeper Savannah Beaulieu came up big and made the save.

Gorham keeper Rachael Gross made her presence felt as well, coming way out to break up attempted through-balls to Scarborough’s dangerous sophomore, Ali Mokriski, as well as making first half saves on Natalie Bilodeau and Una Djuranovic.

The game remained scoreless well into the second half. At the midway point, the Red Storm upped their intensity and were almost rewarded.

First, Mokriski got into the box, but had the ball knocked away at the last moment. Grace Pettingill then had a promising look, but it was blocked by a defender.

Gross saved shots from Djuranovic and Evelyn Boardman and the game went to overtime.

High school soccer overtimes consist of two, 5-minute, first-goal-wins sessions. While neither team could break through, each had a chance.

In the first OT, after Pettingill was brought down on a rush and no call was made, the ball went out for a Scarborough corner kick, but the Rams cleared it away.

Gorham nearly won it in the second overtime session as Olivia Michaud took a pass on the right side of the box and drew Beaulieu out of the goal, but Michaud’s shot rolled just wide of the far post and the teams settled for the tie.

“That’s typically how it is when we play,” said Scarborough Coach Mike Farley. “In this type of game, you’ll only get a couple chances and you have to make the most of it. We had a couple moments when we were sleepwalking. It’s a good lesson that if you have a mental lapse, you can be exposed.

“We lost a lot from last year. We had three All-State players. This is a whole new team. We’re nowhere near as deep as we’ve typically been. We’ll have moments we’re not perfect, so we’ll have dodge bullets.”

The Red Storm mustered seven shots on goal to the Rams’ four and got four saves from Beaulieu.

The Rams got seven saves from Gross and had a 2-1 edge in corner kicks.

“I’m a little frustrated with the final third,” said Zarrilli. “We’re struggling to finish, but we play tough defensively. We don’t necessarily man-mark one player because Scarborough moves so well off the ball. If we mark one player, another player moves in.”

The teams play again Monday in Gorham.

