Democrat Stacy Brenner is the whole package. We met more than a decade ago as we tried to solve a tricky fundraising problem for our children’s school. It was there that I first witnessed the compassionate and fiercely creative energy with which Stacy is able to tackle complicated problems.
Her background in farming and women’s health offers her unique insights into the intersecting dynamics of food security, poverty, agriculture, public health and the environment. She’s smart, tenacious and experienced, and genuinely cares about other people. She works tirelessly at collaboratively solving problems in the many communities she’s a part of and she will do so for Maine, as state senator.
Maine would be fortunate to have Stacy’s leadership. She would be a gift to residents of District 30, and beyond. Please join me in supporting her campaign.
Masey Kaplan
Falmouth
