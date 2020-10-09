A worker who was seriously injured after falling 25 feet off a pier in Portland was rescued from the water Friday morning.

The man, whose name was not released by officials, fell from the end of Holyoke Wharf and landed on a fender floating on the water next to the pier. Fire officials say workers who witnessed the accident played a vital role in keeping voice contact with the patient and directing first responders to his location.

Firefighters from the Bramhall Station were dispatched at 10:33 a.m. and arrived at the scene two minutes later, according to the fire department.

Two rescue swimmers from the fire department were deployed from a nearby float and were able to stabilize the patient in the water until the fireboat Marine 1 arrived. The water temperature at the time was 58 degrees.

The patient was transported by Marine 1 to an ambulance, then taken to a local hospital for injuries that are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

“Our fire crews train for these types of rescue on a routine basis and today’s incident proves that training pays off,” Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Neat said in a press release.

