Adult education program gains 25 new laptops

Spectrum donated 25 new laptop computers to Portland Adult Education (PAE) and $2,500 to the Foundation for Portland Public Schools Oct. 6 to kick off the academic year while addressing coronavirus related needs of the school district. The Internet service provider has been working with the Maine Department of Education and others over the last several months to create solutions allowing students across Maine to access remote learning opportunities.

“I’d like to thank Spectrum for their donation to our Portland Adult Education program and to the Foundation for Portland Public Schools,” said Mayor Kate Snyder. “Access to computers and technology for remote learning and job opportunities is more important than ever as we manage living through this pandemic and prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

The laptops donated by Spectrum will provide opportunities for Job Skills students, who are working to improve their skills to get a job or advance their careers.

Crafts association welcomes new board president

The Maine Crafts Association recently bid farewell to board President Tyler Gulden and welcomed his successor, Shannon Richards.

Gulden joined the Board of Directors in 2014 and has served as president since 2016.

Gulden led the board and MCA through the lingering impacts from our 2012 financial crisis and into stable times with new programs, funding and strategic planning.

Richards joined the MCA board two years ago and has been shadowing Gulden for several months in preparation for this leadership transition. She brings her skills as a small-business owner, artist, board member, volunteer, and master networker to the MCA.

Flu shots won’t cost you at urgent care center

ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, located at 273 Payne Road, will be offering flu shots at no cost to the patient throughout the entire month of October.

Vaccinations are available for ages 4 years and older, while supplies last.

The urgent care center is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. No appointments are needed, but patients are encouraged to save time and pre-register online. Patients are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card (if available). For those with health care insurance, the urgent care center will bill the carrier and cover any remaining out-of-pocket cost. For those without insurance, ClearChoiceMD will cover the complete cost.

Voting underway to pick nonprofits to fund

Voting is underway to pick eight nonprofits in Cumberland and York counties to share in $25,000 being awarded through Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s Better Neighbor Fund. Online voting began Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 31, and people can vote once per day.

There are 25 charitable organizations to choose from.

Vote at facebook.com/TownandCountryFCU, or tcfcu.com/community-events/better-neighbor-fund.

This year’s nominees are: Vet2Vet Maine, Biddeford; The Summer Camp, Bridgton; Helping Paws Maine, Gorham; Sanctuary Baking, Harpswell; Habitat for Humanity of York County, Kennebunk; White Pine Programs, Kittery; Age Friendly Saco, Saco; Caring Unlimited, Sanford; HOBY Maine, Kids First Center, and Robbie Foundation, all of Scarborough; Boys & Girls Club of Southern Maine, Educate Maine, First Lutheran Church Pre-K Program, Frannie Peabody Center, Girls on the Run Maine, Greater Portland Landmarks, Maine Irish Heritage Center, Maine Recovery Fund, Portland Youth Dance Company, and SPACE, all of Portland; PSL Service/STRIVE and The Opportunity Alliance, both of South Portland; Riding to the Top, Windham; and the Royal River Conservation Trust, Yarmouth.

