Democracy is when the people keep their government in check. A normal Supreme Court nomination process takes two to three months, Donald Trump’s administration is trying to rush this nomination process through both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate in less than one. Amy Coney Barrett, nominee for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court, has been a judge for just three years. Due process is needed!

If confirmed and seated quickly, Barrett will hear a Supreme Court case challenging the Affordable Care Act in November. Her writing strongly indicates she would vote to strike it down. A decision that cancels health insurance for 20 million people – you or someone you love will be affected.

If Trump loses in November, he has made it clear he will contest the results, and that he is placing Barrett on the court as insurance.

Congress needs to act responsibly, maintain due process and be held accountable. Contact your senators. Tell them this is not responsible leadership. No confirmation until after inauguration.

Sheila Menair

Harpswell

