ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York would seek $20,000 in fines against the promoters who organized a July concert by The Chainsmokers that saw widespread violations of social distancing rules.
The Chainsmokers is a pop duo featuring Freeport native Drew Taggart.
The governor’s office said promoter In the Know Experiences violated public health law at the Southampton concert by holding a nonessential gathering and failing to enforce rules requiring people to wear masks if they couldn’t stay 6 feet apart.
Cuomo called the concert, attended by more than 2,150 people “an egregious violation” of the rules. He said he was also temporarily revoking the ability of the Town of Southampton to issue permits for similar events.
The promotion company didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Applications open for vacant Gray seat on SAD 15 board
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Great Northern Dock, Maine Cabin Masters host food drive
-
Nation & World
Postal Service agrees to reverse service changes
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Sept. 29-Oct. 12
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Brunswick field hockey edges Morse