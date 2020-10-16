We need more young people in government, especially young women. I am delighted to support Sophie Warren for Maine House of Representatives, Scarborough Coastal District 29. I have been volunteering on Sophie‘s campaign this year and am proud to serve as her campaign treasurer. She is a smart, well-spoken, zealous advocate for her hometown of Scarborough.

She cares deeply about fighting climate change and about establishing a good health care system for all human beings in our state. She will help us find our way out of the coronavirus crisis. She is running as an Independent and is a thoughtful, open-minded person who will listen to ideas from everyone.

On Nov. 3, I will be supporting Sophie Warren for state Legislature, as will many members of my family.

I hope my friends and neighbors join us in this cause.

Adam Cohen

Scarborough

