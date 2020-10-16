As the former senator for Buxton, Gorham and Scarborough (District 30), I am pleased to endorse Republican Sara Rivard for state Senate.
Sara is running for the District 30 seat, and as a chiropractor, a small-business owner and a mother, Sara understands the representation the district needs. She is honest, reliable and hard-working, willing to put in the long hours needed to be an effective legislator. Sara will use those qualities to work across the aisle, cutting through the politics to truly represent her constituents.
Sara has grown her small business from the ground up and run it successfully for over a decade. She has also raised two wonderful sons. She wants what we all want for Maine – for it to be a place where our children want to stay, have successful careers and raise their own families.
Amy Volk
former Republican state senator
Saco
