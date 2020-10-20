When business owner Jennifer White kicked off her state Senate campaign, the pandemic kicked back! Instead of focusing on her hard-hit business, political campaign or physical well-being, Jennifer’s own 501(c)(3) charity immediately showed her gratitude for health care workers and medical professionals.

Her Global Harvest Outreach announced The Gratitude Project. She and volunteers purchased commercially prepared, individual snacks and drinks to create carton after carton … of gratitude.

They personally delivered to facilities such as Maine Medical Center and Falmouth by the Sea for staff to enjoy the convenience of hundreds of snacks, at their fingertips, around the clock. Thank-you notes and photos of smiling faces of staffers brought smiles to the faces of Jennifer and her volunteers.

Jennifer White hears people’s needs and delivers help. She hears us as she campaigns. She will help Maine recover and thrive. Vote Jennifer White.

Bill Gardiner

Yarmouth

