I am a lifelong resident of Cape Elizabeth and served as the South Portland fire chief. I know how important leadership and collaboration skills are to decision-making as a public servant. In addition to studying the issues, engaging all stakeholders effectively and inclusively is critical to collaboration and meaningful outcomes. Tim Thompson has these qualities and is an outstanding candidate for Maine House District 30.

Tim’s friendly personality, outgoing nature, inclusive demeanor and demonstrated leadership skills are qualities we need in Augusta, particularly in today’s strained partisan environment. Put simply, people enjoy working with Tim and he will “reach across the aisle” easily. Citizens and fellow legislators will appreciate having a friendly, respectful and easy-to-work-with representative.

With decades of community service and business experience, Tim will be an effective and productive representative in Augusta.

Kevin Guimond

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: