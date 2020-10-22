As the election season descended upon us, one campaign sign stood out from the rest; those are the signs for Republican Jennifer White, candidate for Maine Senate in District 25. Investigating who Jennifer White is, I discovered that she is as impressive as the campaign effort she is waging.

Jennifer’s history of success in business and her community involvement speak volumes about her commitment to hard work and caring about her neighbors.

Jennifer is the real deal – just the type of person who Maine needs to help solve many of the complex issues facing our legislators.

Richard Plourde

​​​​​​​Yarmouth

