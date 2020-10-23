LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.
“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.
Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.
“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Melvin Graves
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Thomas Nelson Harmon
-
Sports
Buehler dominates as Dodgers regain upper hand in World Series
-
Local & State
Anti-masking rallies in Portland and Augusta planned Saturday
-
Nation & World
Asteroid samples are escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.