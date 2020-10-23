I am proud to lend my voice to the growing chorus of support for April Fournier for Portland City Council, at-large.

April represents the best of Portland. Her passion and advocacy for our youth and her empathy for marginalized members of our community are invaluable.

When elected, April will bring a unique lived experience that resonates with many of our neighbors. Her compassion and intelligence are needed on the council.

I am looking forward to serving with her.

Pious Ali
at-large member, City Council
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles