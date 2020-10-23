I am proud to lend my voice to the growing chorus of support for April Fournier for Portland City Council, at-large.
April represents the best of Portland. Her passion and advocacy for our youth and her empathy for marginalized members of our community are invaluable.
When elected, April will bring a unique lived experience that resonates with many of our neighbors. Her compassion and intelligence are needed on the council.
I am looking forward to serving with her.
Pious Ali
at-large member, City Council
Portland
