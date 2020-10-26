Maine reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, continuing a trend of rising case numbers.

The seven-day average of daily new cases climbed to 45.1 on Monday, compared to 35 late last week, and 29.1 a month ago.

Cumberland County reported 13 new cases and York and Penobscot counties both reported seven. Waldo and Androscoggin counties each had three new cases.

There were no additional deaths reported.

An outbreak connected to Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County has been linked to 57 COVID-19 cases through Friday. The growth in case numbers in the county spurred the Maine Department of Education to change the county’s school risk level from “green” to “yellow,” which has led to a halt in high school sports and extra-curricular activities.

The University of New England in Biddeford has also reported a recent outbreak. Three students tested positive last week after attending an off-campus event, and all have either returned home or moved into isolation.

And South Portland High School last weekend reported that an individual associated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case in the district. Those who were in close contact with the individual are required to quarantine and testing is recommended. The high school was not closed.

Nationwide, cases are soaring, with more than 8.9 million cases and 230,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

This story will be updated.

