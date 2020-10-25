LEVANT — Several hundred people greeted President Trump Sunday afternoon at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant as the president brought his campaign to Maine’s 2nd District just nine days before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump visiting with supporters. He also delivered brief remarks in which he touted opening up the national monument off coast of New England for fishing. pic.twitter.com/QqzNtxgRPa — Rachel Ohm (@rachel_ohm) October 25, 2020

Air Force One touched down at Bangor International Airport shortly after 3 p.m., and Trump’s motorcade proceeded to nearby Levant. A large crowd was gathered awaiting his appearance, many wearing Make America Great Again caps and holding signs showing support for the president.

Upon his arrival, Trump visited with supporters. He also delivered brief remarks in which he touted opening up the national marine monument off coast of New England for fishing.

Another shot of the crowd waiting for @realDonaldTrump in Levant. Few masks and little social distancing. pic.twitter.com/VJqZGOT2vg — Rachel Ohm (@rachel_ohm) October 25, 2020

Polls suggest Maine as a whole is not at play in the presidential race, with most showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden enjoying a comfortable double-digit lead over Trump. But Maine is one of only two states that can split its Electoral College votes based on outcomes in each congressional district. And Trump became the first presidential candidate in state history to force a split by winning the 2nd District in 2016.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: