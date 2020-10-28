The call by faith leaders Marvin M. Ellison and Jane Field, for people of good faith to pledge to “defend democracy faithfully”(“Maine Voices: Let’s stay united as Mainers amid our religious, political differences,” Oct. 25), is a salutary gesture.

Nevertheless, it’s disappointing to see that explicit reference to the threat that has necessitated their initiative is studiously avoided. This threat must be faced head on. The neutral stance these faith leaders take lends itself to false equivalency.

Donald Trump has contaminated our core values through unscrupulous and dehumanizing actions. He has openly attacked the constitutional imperative of free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. He incessantly impugns democracy with authoritarian rumblings.

The crude reality is that our democracy is threatened by a thuggish presidency marked by chaos and supported by a Republican Party that has lost itself morally, intellectually and constitutionally in Trump’s corruptive person.

Galin Elias Franklin

Waterville

