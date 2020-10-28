State health officials reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total in Maine since the pandemic began.

The 7-day average of 54.1 cases is also a new record, eclipsing the previous record set in late May. The 7-day average has doubled in the last month and has nearly quadrupled since bottoming out at about 14 cases on August 11.

There have now been 6,387 confirmed or probable cases since March. No additional deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the number at 146 individuals who have died with COVID-19. Although cases have been rising precipitously, there hasn’t been a COVID-19 related death in Maine in 11 days.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills scheduled a special briefing for Wednesday afternoon to address the troubling trend. She’ll be joined by Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Shah warned Tuesday that the recent spike in cases could continue.

“The spike we have foreshadowed is happening,” he said. “This is deeply concerning. The bottom line is we are in it now.”

The number of net new cases on Wednesday was 76. The state updates its cumulative totals each day to remove cases that were deemed false positives or cases that did not involve Maine residents.

Hospitalizations are slowly rising, too, although not close to the level seen in May. As of Tuesday, 12 individuals were hospitalized, including five in critical care. A week ago, there were seven people in the hospital — none in critical care.

The number of active cases — the total number of cases minus those who have recovered or died — rose to 800 on Wednesday. That’s up from 561 active cases just one month ago. There were 14 new cases Cumberland County, 13 in York County and 9 each in Knox and Washington counties, which have both been among of the counties with the lowest number of cases to date. New cases were reported in all but two counties, Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.

Despite the jump in cases, Maine is set to reopen bars on Monday with extra rules in place to limit the virus’ spread, although state health officials on Tuesday said that they are closely examining that upcoming date. Bars in other states have been associated with COVID-19 outbreaks, and in Maine they are one of the last types of businesses to reopen.

Maine’s high school winter sports season has been delayed indefinitely, the Maine Principals’ Association announced Tuesday, saying it is working with state officials and educators to design COVID-19 safety protocols.

