I want to share how my experiences working with Democrat Sara Gideon have influenced my unwavering support for her as a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine.
First of all, Sara is tough. She has a level of determination and fearlessness that is very inspiring. Dealing with then-Gov. Paul LePage is not a challenge for the weak of heart, and Sara succeeded with great wins for Maine.
Secondly, Sara is honest. Her level of candor and transparency is in a form that you can trust.
Finally, Sara cares about the people of Maine. This is something about which she is passionate. Her interest in and genuine concern for her constituents is evidence. It shows in the legislation she has been able to get passed, which has had a positive impact on so many of our families.
Please take these insights to heart as you vote. Sara would do a great job in Washington.
Richard Farnsworth
Democratic state representative
Portland
