Republican Sen. Susan Collins has worked tirelessly for the people of Maine and deserves our support for re-election to the U.S. Senate.
She has attained the seniority in the Senate where she will be able to benefit Mainers far more than a first-term senator.
In their effort to put the Senate Democrats in the majority, out-of-state billionaires have spent over $40 million trying to convince Mainers to vote against Sen. Collins. These out-of-state billionaires have zero concern about Maine’s needs.
Sen. Collins is one of the most bipartisan senators and as such has continually tried to find compromises to accomplish needed legislation. A new Democratic senator would only increase the partisan divisions in the Senate, enable the Senate to pack the Supreme Court, defund police, allow unlimited immigration and vastly increase government intrusion into our lives.
Voting for Sen. Collins is the best choice for Maine.
Maynard Webster
New Sharon
