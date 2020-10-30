“This race is built on a foundation of falsehoods,” Sen. Susan Collins said recently. She should know. Her ad featuring Bill Green declares that Sara Gideon’s campaign is supported by out-of-state interests who “don’t give a darn” about Maine.
Yet contributions of at least $200 from Mainers made up 14 percent of Gideon’s total and only 10 percent of Collins,’ as the Press Herald reported Sept. 13. The ad is as disingenuous as the candidate it supports.
Collins’ positive campaign style, like her vaunted bipartisanship, has gone missing in 2020. Another ad complains “Sara Gideon is a millionaire!” But the Bangor Daily News estimates Gideon’s net worth at $1 million to $3.1 million, while Susan Collins’ is more than double that at $2.3 million to $6.9 million.
Had she been honest with the people of Maine, in the Senate and on the campaign trail, Susan Collins wouldn’t need to be spending all that outside money to fight for her political life here at home.
Carol Gardner
Alna
