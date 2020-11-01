WISCASSET — A winning Tri-State Megabucks ticket purchased at the Wiscasset Quick Stop is worth $3.2 million, but the winner hadn’t come forward to claim the prize as of Sunday afternoon.

The ticket, drawn on Oct. 28, is worth an estimated $2.5 million in cash, according to a statement from the Maine Lottery Commission.

The Wiscasset Quick Stop will receive $30,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the statement, which store owner Sankar Anne said will be used to buy a back-up generator and make other improvements to the store.

“Right now, with COVID-19, everything is uncertain, so this money is coming at a good time,” said Anne. “To win a ticket like that, it’s a one in a million chance. We’re very lucky.”

The new millionaire has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

“We’re all waiting to see who the winner is,” said Anne. “We want a local person to win. That would be really exciting.”

A smattering of winning lottery tickets have come from the Midcoast in recent years.

In March, a Tri-State Megabucks ticket worth nearly $5 million was purchased from the Hannaford supermarket in Brunswick.

In 2017, Johnny and Joanne Desgrosselliers won the $3.4 million Megabucks Jackpot, purchased at the Circle K on Route 1 in Freeport. The couple elected to take the one-time cash option of $1.8 million and received a payment of $1.28 million after state and federal withholding taxes.

Two years before that, 14 Bath Iron Works employees split a $3 million lottery ticket, purchased at the Cumberland Farms store in Woolwich. Each of the winners took home $214,285 before taxes.

