WESTBROOK — A student at the high school and Congin Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, but to date no related cases have been found.

According to Superintendent Dr. Peter Lancia, the two students were last at their schools on Thursday, Oct. 22, and “were not in school during what the CDC has determined to be their infectious period.”

“Also, our buildings are sanitized nightly and were closed for three days over the weekend. Because of these reasons, we do not have to close school or quarantine parts of buildings, buses, or facilities. We will continue to monitor the situation, and plans may change if we receive new information about these or other cases,” Lancia said in a letter to the district on Oct. 28.

These cases come just a few weeks after a student at the middle school was found to have contracted the virus. Working with the CDC, the school determined there were no other related cases.

“Please be sure to monitor your children and family members for potential COVID symptoms and contact your health care provider if you have concerns or questions,” Lancia wrote. “As always, thank you for your help in keeping our community safe.”

