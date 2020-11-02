‘Talley’s Folly’

Performances at 2 or 7:30 p.m. (varies by date) Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Through Nov. 15. Streaming Nov. 9-22. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $40 to $68, $22, $25 for digital on demand. portlandstage.org.

Portland Stage invites you to venture out for a wonderful and safe night of live theater, or you can stream it from home. Written by Landford Wilson, “Talley’s Folly” explores the relationship of Matt Friedman and Sally Talley with an emphasis on human connection and the complexities of romantic partnerships. The play won Landford the Pulitzer Prize in 1980 for drama as well as the Drama Critics’ Circle Award.

‘Our Town: A Live Reading’

2 p.m. Saturday. Virtually via Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

“Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it?” is asked in Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play, “Our Town.” It tells the story of the fictional town of Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire, and it’s as poignant at they come. Set in the early 20th century, “Our Town” takes a somber yet uplifting look at the life of the town’s citizens, and Wilder won a Pulitzer Prize for it. Here’s a chance to stream a live reading of it featuring cast members from Lyric Music Theater, Royal River Community Players and several other local theatrical players. When the reading ends, stay online for a Q&A with the cast and director. Be sure to pre-register for Thomas Memorial Library’s Zoom presentation of the reading.

Warren Miller’s ‘Future Retro’ Livestream

7 p.m. Saturday. Via State Theatre, $30. statetheatreportland.com.

Fans of Warren Miller outdoor films take note: The State Theatre presents a stream of the latest one, “Future Retro,” on Saturday night. You’ll be amazed by progressive young skiers like Lexi duPont and Amie Engerbretson as they explore ski culture in Switzerland. You’ll also see freeskiers Baker Boyd and Victor Major conquer Iceland’s peaks and the trio of snowboarders Elena Hight, Danny Davis and Nick Russell, who have a front row seat to climate change in Antarctica. Your ticket gets you 48 hours of access to the film, and the festivities include a virtual red carpet with host and narrator Jonny Moseley, along with several giveaways.

Steve Caouette

8 p.m. Saturday. Online, free on YouTube. Via sanfordpac.org.

Sanford Performing Arts Center invites you to a night of serious chuckles courtesy of comic Steve Caouette, himself a Sanford native. Caouette is a mainstay on the cruise industry comedy circuit, but the pandemic has him temporarily ashore. He’ll be be joined by fellow funnyman Robbie Printz. The show is free to stream, but you can make donations to help support Sanford PAC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: