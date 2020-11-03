In a race drawing national attention, Republican President Donald Trump was leading Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden in early statewide returns in Maine late Tuesday, although only one of the state’s largest cities had reported their results as of 10:30 p.m. With less than 15 percent of the vote counted, Trump was leading Biden statewide by about 6,000 votes.

Trump shot off to an early lead in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District while returns in the state’s more southern and populated 1st Congressional District showed Biden ahead by about 3,200 votes.

The race is drawing national scrutiny because if neither candidate reaches more than 50 percent of the total vote statewide, or in either of the state’s two congressional districts, Maine’s ranked choice voting protocols will be triggered, making it the first state in the nation to use the weighted voting system in a presidential election.

At stake in the 2nd District is one of Maine’s four Electoral College votes. Unofficial results were still trickling in late Tuesday, but Trump was leading with 52 percent to Biden’s 45 percent with about a 6,000-vote lead. Two of Maine’s largest cities – Lewiston and Bangor – had not posted early results as of 10:30 p.m.

Trump won the 2nd District handily in 2016, besting Hillary Clinton there by 10 points. While Clinton won the 1st Congressional District and statewide, Trump’s 2nd District win split the state’s Electoral College votes for the first time since 1992.

Results from other East Coast states where polls closed earlier produced some unsurprising results as the Associated Press began calling winners. In New England, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island were all called for Biden. But some of the earliest returns in Maine coming in from rural and northern towns were in the president’s favor.

Since July there have been at least 12 public polls in Maine. Biden has held the lead over Trump statewide in all of them by an average of 51.8 percent to 40.2 percent.

Maine first began posting unofficial results around 8:30 p.m. Trump seemed to surge to an early lead while numbers from the state’s largest population centers, including Portland, lagged.

And while Biden has also held a polling lead in 10 of 12 polls in the more conservative 2nd Congressional District, his edge going into Election Day was just 1.2 percent more than Trump’s. Three third-party candidates on the presidential ticket could erode the frontrunners’ reach in a state where the second-largest voting bloc is made of voters who choose not to enroll in a political party.

If neither Biden nor Trump reaches 50 percent of the vote in that district, ranked-choice voting is triggered. The last-place finisher would be eliminated and those voters’ second-place choice would be counted. That process continues until a candidate reaches the 50 percent threshold and is declared the winner.

The Legislature in 2019 expanded the ranked-choice system to include presidential elections and primaries; all legal challenges to that law failed. Republicans also lost their bid to delay the use of the system with a citizen’s veto referendum question after they failed to garner enough valid signatures to put the measure before voters this year. Had the Republicans succeeded, use of the law would have been postponed until the veto question was settled.

Advocates for ranked-choice voting heralded the system’s use for the first time in a presidential election. They also were watching a statewide referendum question in Massachusetts that would implement a similar law in the Bay State.

“Today the people of Maine made history once again when we ranked our choices for President of the United States,” Cara McCormick Brown, the treasurer of the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting said. “No one in our state had any fear that voting for the person they liked the most would spoil the election.”

Trump has visited Maine three times this year, twice last month alone and once in June when he visited a plant in Guilford that manufactures swabs used for COVID-19 testing, fewer than the five stump stops he made in the state in 2016. Surrogates for Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s son, Donald Jr., have also visited to rally with supporters, in controversial events where supporters were often unmasked and in close quarters with one another.

Surrogates for Biden, including Biden’s wife, Jill, and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren have headlined events for his supporters in the Pine Tree State, but Biden has not visited the state this cycle. Both campaigns focused their visits on the 2nd Congressional District.

Trump’s attention to the state paid off with voters like Heather Bishop, 37, of Bangor. Bishop, a caregiver for the elderly, voted for the first time Tuesday. She said she was motivated to vote for Trump.

“He’s come to Maine,” she said. “He showed up. Where was Biden?” Bishop said she believed Trump’s chances were good in Maine.

“I find he’s a go-getter and he talks like he knows what he’s saying, unlike Biden,” said Bishop, who is not enrolled in any political party.

But Biden voters, especially younger Mainers, said they were backing the Democrat out of concern for the direction of the U.S. “I think I agree with Biden more on steps towards my future,” said Cally Chick, 19, a student at Husson University. Chick, a Democrat, said she also crossed party lines and voted for incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, because her parents were Collins’ supporters.

Staff writer Rachel Ohm contributed to this report.

