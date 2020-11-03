PORTLAND – Sadly, we have lost a great father, son, brother, and friend. On Oct. 29. 2020, Jaime Vacchiano passed peacefully with his two sons by his side.

Jaime was born in Portland on April 10, 1955, the third child of Joseph Vacchiano and Carol Baker. As a youngster, Jaime became a fixture at Pat’s Meat Market learning the trade beside his dad, Joe and his grandfather, Pat. Working every day after school and on weekends, Jaime’s work ethic was cemented early in the business. After assuming the ownership from his father in the late 1980s, Jaime set out to build upon the success and reputation that his father and grandfather had established for Pat’s. His vision included converting the neighboring bakery into a small grocery shop and deli. Shortly after, he, with current restaurant owner Greg Gilman, transformed the upstairs apartments into a popular restaurant that today is known as The Treehouse.

Jaime always said he needed friends, not money, and his generosity may be his legacy. He genuinely appreciated his customers and the community he served. Most of his patrons were multigenerational shoppers, neighbors, and lifelong friends. He contributed to all sorts of community functions through sponsorships and local charities. Jaime always helped people in need.

Jaime’s smile and sense of humor made everyone feel welcome, whether it was at Pat’s or somewhere else along his path. Much of his success as an entrepreneur or in life was because he was always a pleasure to be around. Jaime was an accomplished guitar player. He was always musical and taught himself to play guitar as a teenager. He played in many bands around town, until producing his best music with the Only Motions (now available on iTunes and Spotify!) Thanks Roy and family!

As a younger man, Jaime enjoyed exploring Casco Bay on his boat. Travel was always one of his passions, and he particularly loved to travel to Jamaica usually accompanied by several lifelong friends. Jaime was a youthful spirit but had an old soul. There wasn’t a crossword puzzle he couldn’t solve, a Western he hadn’t seen, or a hand he didn’t like at the card table. As cliché as it is, Jaime’s greatest hobby was spending time with friends and family.

Jaime was diagnosed with bladder cancer in the last year of his life until a sudden stroke ended his courageous battle. His sense of humor never wavered, even through sickness. Jaime died a rich man if wealth could be measured in love. Thank you to all who loved him.

Jaime is survived by his sons, Nicholas and Elliot Vacchiano; his two grandsons, Joseph and Gustavo Vacchiano; his mother Carol Baker, his stepmother, Sandy Vacchiano; his brother Joseph Vacchiano Leighton, his sisters Leslie Leighton and Rachel Leighton; and his lovely Sadie (canine). Jaime was predeceased by his brother, Craig Leighton; and his father Joseph Vacchiano.

Special mention is made to Cheryl Vacchiano, the mother of Jaime’s sons, and to Toni Nappi and Rebeca Collado.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring on Jaime’s birthday.

