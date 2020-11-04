BOWDOINHAM — Voters reelected Peter “Tony” Lewis and elected Mark Favreau to the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday.

Lewis won with 868 votes and Favreau won with 695, according to unofficial election results.

Lewis and Favreau bested three other candidates: Former Selectman Theresa Turgeon who captured 585 votes, Peter Feeney who received 581 and two-term incumbent Judy Gray who received 472.

“After a long and hard campaign, especially in light of the pandemic, I am happy with the results of the select board race,” Lewis said Tuesday night. “It’s nice to see the people of Bowdoinham have approved of the work I have done during my last two terms and I am honored to have won their confidence to continue on with my service to my community.”

Lewis, an information technology executive, said his first priority is to continue with unfinished business and reorganizing the town’s solid waste program.

“The town needs a strong focus from the Solid Waste Committee, in cooperation with the select board,” Lewis said.

Favreau, a builder and the owner of MJF Enterprises., Inc was not immediately available for comment Wednesday. He previously told The Times Record that if elected, his first priority is to work with the other four members of the board to hire a town manager that is a good fit and understands the town’s needs.

“The second priority is to work on the recycling program to determine its needs and develop long-term solutions for operations and location,” he said. “The third priority is addressing infrastructure upgrades in order to have safe roads, workspaces, etc.”

His fourth priority is to keep the tax burden reasonable.

Favreau said he expects COVID-19, the illnesses caused by the coronavirus, has been one of the biggest challenges this year and will impact the town for months to come. Services the town offers including boards, committees, recreation and other activities all have to be adjusted as COVID-19 guidance changes.

“Both the recycling program and infrastructure needs represent challenges that will likely be with us for several years,” Favreau said.

