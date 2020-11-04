WISCASSET — Democrat Chloe Maxmin dethroned longtime Republican incumbent Dana Dow to represent Senate District 13, which serves Alna, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Edgecomb, Hibberts Gore, Jefferson, Louds Island, Monhegan Island Plantation, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Southport, Waldoboro, Washington, Westport Island, Whitefield, Windsor and Wiscasset.

Maxmin earned 12,603 votes and Dow won 12,045 votes on Tuesday, according to preliminary results.

The Nobleboro native has spent the past 15 working in politics and said she plans to “use values-based politics to serve the people of District 13.”

“Everything is so divided, so it’s important now more than ever to be kind to one another and listen so we can work together,” she said. “With everything feeling divided and precarious and we’re at a moment where we can either let that tear us apart or come together. We have to remind ourselves who we are and where we come from.”

Maxmin named one bill she’s focusing on that would bring non-medical transportation to housebound people in rural communities.

