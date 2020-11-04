BRUNSWICK — Early and unofficial results show that Brunswick House Rep. Mattie Daughtry defeated political newcomer Brad Pattershall at the polls Tuesday, securing the seat for Maine Senate District 24.

By midnight, Daughtry had about 66% of the vote, with 14,298 votes to Pattershall’s 7,057. Only Freeport had yet to report results, though Daughtry’s team reported a victory there too, with 3,374 votes for Daughtry and 2,238 for Pattershall.

The District 24 seat was most recently filled by Democrat Brownie Carson, who announced his retirement in December after serving two terms. District 24 comprises Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth and Pownal.

Support for Daughtry was particularly strong in her hometown of Brunswick, where she took home roughly 72% of the vote.

Daughtry has represented Brunswick’s District 49 for the past eight years in the Maine House of Representatives and is the co-owner of Brunswick’s Moderation Brewing.

“The issues facing not just our district but also the surrounding areas, are really pressing,” Daughtry said after her primary victory in July.

Education, climate and workforce development remain major political focuses for Daughtry, but the lens has naturally turned toward the pandemic and how it changes those issues as well as others in the state and country.

As a legislator, she has seen how “disjointed and broken” the medical testing system is, as well as the shortcomings in the unemployment system, which she said is currently not serving its purpose.

“We have to think about how we’re going to be able to leverage what the state needs to be leading the way on these issues,” while also balancing a tough budget, Daughtry said at the time. “I might not have a crystal ball but I’m going to listen and try to find solutions that not only help us come out of this, but come out of this stronger than we went into it.”

