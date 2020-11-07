LOS ANGELES — MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Friday she was quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Maddow said on social media that she’s tested negative so far for COVID-19 but plans to remain at home until it’s “safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”
Maddow, host of MSNBC’s most-watched show, has been a key part of the cable channel’s election coverage. She was off the air Friday night.
“Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” she wrote in her online message.
MSNBC declined to comment on Maddow’s announcement.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Hundreds gather for ‘recount the vote’ rally in Augusta
-
Election 2020
Catharsis in the streets as election ends
-
Election 2020
Biden looks to restore, expand Obama administration policies
-
Politics
Joe Biden: Stumbles, tragedies and, now, delayed triumph
-
Nation & World
Biden’s ambitious plans to curb coronavirus could face big hurdles in divided country, Congress
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.