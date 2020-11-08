Carey Kish recently described the stunning views from Maine’s fifth-highest peak, Old Speck, in his Oct. 25 Maine Sunday Telegram outdoor report. He notes that when looking out from the observation tower, one can observe a panorama of the Presidential mountains, the Mahoosuc Public Lands, Grafton Notch and a breathtaking expanse of valley and alpine terrain.

The Forest Society of Maine, a statewide land trust focusing on conservation in the North Woods, is working to conserve 21,000 acres of forestland adjacent to Old Speck and the Appalachian Trail that leads to the summit.

The Grafton Forest conservation project lands lie immediately to the west of Old Speck and comprise an important part of the wondrous views from the higher elevations. This conservation initiative will fill a hole in an otherwise-conserved landscape, will conserve an area that is rated as highly resilient for climate change given its significant elevation gradient, and will bring added protection to the Carlo-Speck Ecological Reserve and the headwaters of the Umbagog National Wildlife Refuge. To learn more about this significant undertaking, please see www.fsmaine.org.

Thanks to Carey for drawing attention to this special region of Maine!

Karin Tilberg

executive director, Forest Society of Maine

Bangor

