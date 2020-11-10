SCARBOROUGH — It wasn’t the season it expected, but the Scarborough boys’ soccer team made the most of 2020.

Instead of vying for a Class A state title this fall, the Red Storm played an abbreviated schedule, but they were able to demonstrate why they would have made a run at a Gold Ball with strong play that was on display for 80 minutes against Kennebunk in a 2-0 win Tuesday evening at the Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex.

Scarborough controlled possession most of the way, outshot the Rams 14-0 and took nine corner kicks to none for the visitors. The Red Storm were frustrated for much of night before Nate Needle and Zander Haskell scored second-half goals.

The Red Storm won their final five games and finished 8-1-1.

“It’s tough because I think we would have had a great shot to get to the big game,” said Scarborough Coach Mark Diaz. “We think we would have been in that final group.

“It’s bittersweet, because it’s tough to say goodbye to my nine seniors.”

The Red Storm, who had a tie and a loss to rival Gorham earlier in the year, hoped to close against the Rams in the final of a four-team tournament, but Gorham wasn’t able to compete and Scarborough added Kennebunk at the last minute.

The Red Storm were stymied in the first half by Rams goalkeeper Quinn Battagliese.

Five minutes into the second half, Battagliese (12 saves) dived to rob Haskell, then did it again 49 seconds later, but Needle was there to bury the rebound for Scarborough’s first goal.

Battagliese then kept Kennebunk in the game, robbing Zach Chaisson twice and Griffin Hebert on the doorstep.

“Quinn’s such a great kid,” said Rams Coach Greg Cavanaugh. “He played his last two years at an academy and having him back is a delight. He’s really talented and he’s a great leader.”

With the Rams pushing forward late trying to break even, the Red Storm were able to transition and put it away with 9.9 seconds left as Trevor Sandler set up Haskell for the second goal.

“I saw Zander in the right place at the right time and he’s a great finisher,” Sandler said. “If I get the ball to him, I know he’s going to score.

“It was a very emotional season, but we fought as hard as we could every game and the results came.”

Kennebunk, which had a delayed start to its season due to York County’s yellow classification, is 1-2-2 and hopes to get two more games in this week.

“We have Wells (Wednesday) and Massabesic Friday,” Cavanaugh said.

“This is the most unselfish season you could ask for from the seniors. They’ve been great. They’re just making sure the torch is passed. They just want to get the younger guys better and Scarborough provided a great outlet to do that tonight.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »