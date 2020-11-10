PORTLAND — The city has hit a snag in its plan to use the county’s Community Corrections Center building to shelter up to 50 members of the homeless community between now and April.

City Manager Jon Jennings said last month that the city and Cumberland County officials were close to an agreement on the use of the vacant building on County Way, but he said Monday that negotiations are continuing because there are “significant” provisions the county wants added into the agreement.

“We are still at the table. We are still talking,” he said. “We are still trying to figure it out.”

He said he remains hopeful an agreement with can be reached.

As a backup plan, the city is working with MaineHousing to take over another area hotel to shelter homeless individuals, Jennings said.

