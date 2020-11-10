Tommy Heinsohn, who won eight NBA championships and was a six-time NBA All-Star as a player with the Boston Celtics before becoming a coach of the team and later a voice of the franchise as an announcer, has died, according to The Boston Globe. He was 86

Heinsohn was a player in Boston from 1956-1965, coached the team from 1969-1978, and in 1981 became the color commentator on Celtics television broadcasts with play-by-play partner Mike Gorman.

Heinsohn is the only person associated with all 17 Boston Celtics championships. In 1956 he was selected as Boston’s territorial pick because he was a star at Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. Bill Russell and K.C. Jones were also selected that season, and Heinsohn made an immediate impact. As a rookie in Game 7 of the NBA finals, he had 37 points and 23 rebounds against the St. Louis Hawks to win title.

Heinsohn then took over as coach of the Celtics in 1969, following Russell’s retirement. Rebuilding for the first time since he was a player, the Celtics missed the playoffs for two seasons before players like John Havlicek, Dave Cowens, and Jo Jo White helped Heinsohn win two more championships as a coach.

He is one of only four men inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

“This is a devastating loss. Tommy was the ultimate Celtic,” Wyc Grousbeck, Steve Pagliuca and the Celtics ownership staid in a statement. “For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever.”

Heinsohn turned to broadcasting after his coaching career was over, and was on the call for every remaining Celtics championship, either on the national broadcasts for CBS or locally alongside Gorman for what is now NBC Sports Boston.

Heinsohn won the Rookie of the Year award in 1957. His number 15 was retired quickly after his retirement in 1966, as was the custom at the time for Red Auerbach and the Celtics.

As a coach, Heinsohn won 427 regular season games, second-most in team history. He is one of four coaches, along with Auerbach, Jones, and Russell, to win multiple championships in Boston.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous