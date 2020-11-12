The people of Maine have re-elected Sen. Susan Collins to be a voice of reason. Now is the time for her to stand up for democracy. We urge Sen. Collins to lead her colleagues and unequivocally support the results of our election.

Seventy years ago, Maine Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith stood up to others in the Senate and issued her Declaration of Conscience (in which she was joined by six other senators), reading in part: “We are Republicans. But we are Americans first. It is as Americans that we express our concern with the growing confusion that threatens the security and stability of our country. … It is high time that we stopped thinking politically as Republicans and Democrats about elections and started thinking patriotically as Americans.”

Now is the time for Sen. Collins to follow in the footsteps of Sen. Smith, and lead others in publicly standing up for democracy in the face of destructive and divisive actions by the outgoing president.

Robert Sellin

South Portland

