We are planning a gathering for Thanksgiving. We want to make it safe by asking our guests to be tested. We have had nine months to get testing right. We’ve not been successful.

I researched testing online. I was hoping for a rapid test site that I could direct my guests the week of Thanksgiving. The ideal would be test Tuesday, quarantine Wednesday and dinner on Turkey Day.

Nope.

The CVS website says testing takes seven days. Not helpful. Walgreens results take five days. I found I could not schedule a test, as all the spots are full. Again, not helpful.

ConvenientMD was the same as Walgreens. Maine Med is only testing those who have symptoms. Not helpful.

We need more testing facilities and we need them now. Anybody in Maine should be able to get a COVID test when they want it. Frankly, I thought that is where we were. Nope.

As of this writing, we are the state with the fastest growth in COVID. Every case generates two other cases. Between now and Thanksgiving cases will explode here. There will be further spread during Thanksgiving. I’m predicting a COVID bomb going off in the next month.

My mother was one of the first COVID victims in Maine. I fear there will be many more sons who lose their mothers in the weeks to come. Stay home.

Scott Simmonds

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: