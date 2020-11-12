As a Biden-Harris supporter, I am relieved that the election is over and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the projected winners.
As President Trump continues to make legal challenges, his accusations of “fraud” and having the election “stolen” are what the media are covering now. It shouldn’t be this way. His allegations, without evidence, undermine our democracy.
As for Susan Collins’ win, I congratulate her. I am happy the brutal ads that she and Sara Gideon ran are over.
Susan ran on the message of being the most bipartisan senator in Washington. I hope she will prove that claim to Maine citizens. There is much work to be done and voters on both sides are tired of the gridlock in Washington.
Judy Eklund
Harpswell
