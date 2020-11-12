Kudos to columnist Bill Nemitz for exposing the birthplace bigotry in a Bill Green commercial supporting Sen. Susan Collins (Nov. 8). What could be more insidious than reminding voters that your opponent is from Rhode Island?
Never mind that the ads attacking Susan Collins used “corrupt” so often that a newcomer to Maine might well have assumed that the state prison granted her work release to run for re-election. Never mind the ads that virtually blamed her husband for the opioid crisis because his investment adviser had bought stock in Johnson & Johnson, one of the largest holdings of the Maine Public Employee Retirement System.
The false attacks on Sen. Collins for undermining the Postal Service and bringing Social Security to the brink of insolvency also pale in comparison with accusing someone of being born in another state.
So who is this unsung hero who exposed this terrible wrong perpetrated by the Collins campaign?
Bill Nemitz does not build or fix things. He does not cure illnesses or write wills. His sole purpose is to judge others.
And judge Sen. Collins he has with a vengeance, as his columns have become increasingly venomous as they have become increasingly ignored. Any hint of journalistic balance disappeared long ago.
But perhaps I should be more sympathetic, as Nemitz has made it his goal to bring down someone who has now been chosen by the people of Maine to represent them in the Senate more times than anyone else in the history of the state.
Stephen Diamond
Topsham
