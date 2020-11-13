Maine Sen. Angus King is reportedly under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the director of national intelligence position within his administration.
Politico reported late Friday afternoon that King, a former Maine governor serving his second term in the U.S. Senate, is a top contender to serve as Biden’s top intelligence chief. King currently serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is one of two congressional committees that oversees the nation’s intelligence community and is frequently briefed on foreign threats to the U.S.
A representative from King’s office could not be immediately reached for comment on the report. Politico attributed the information to “three people familiar with the transition team discussions.”
This story will be updated.
