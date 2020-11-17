Arrests

11/12 at 5:20 a.m. Wesley J. Fennell, 38, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release on Gray Road.

Summons

There were no summonses reported from Nov. 9 to 16.

Fire

1/11 at 9:11 p.m. Building fire on Gray Road

11/12 at 2:24 p.m. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Chelsea Way

11/14 at 3:56 p.m. Brush or brush/grass fire on Lakeside Drive

11/14 at 12:09 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Middle Road

11/15 at 11:54 p.m. Power line down on Skillin Road

11/16 at 12:30 a.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Gray Road

EMS

Cumberland emergency services responded to 11 calls from Nov. 9 to 16.

