BRUNSWICK — Maine State Police arrested a Freeport man who allegedly led a trooper on a chase on Interstate 295 late Tuesday morning.

Glenn Wilson, 36, of Freeport was charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer. He was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Lt. Kyle Tilsley said Trooper James Leonard saw Wilson, who was driving a silver Honda Civic, driving erratically in Freeport.

Leonard tried to stop the car, which abruptly turned northbound on the southbound exit ramp at Exit 20 and began traveling south with southbound traffic on Interstate 295 to mile marker 19, according to Tilsley. Wilson then turned onto a crossover between the southbound and northbound lanes and began driving north on the interstate.

Tilsley said the car continued past exits 20 and 22 and turned onto another crossover road near mile marker 23 in Brunswick. Wilson took the turn wide and partly drove onto the shoulder of the crossover, allowing Leonard to push the Honda down the embankment and end the pursuit.

No one was injured, though speeds reached as high as 90 mph, Tilsley said. Leonard arrested Wilson. A female passenger in Wilson’s car was unharmed, Tilsley said.

Police said they don’t yet know why Wilson fled, Tilsley said. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be pending.

