WOOLWICH — A vehicle was stolen from a driveway on Nequasset Road Monday morning and still hadn’t been found by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office as of Tuesday.
The SUV owner heard the tan 2007 Toyota 4Runner start at around 6 a.m. and assumed it was a family member in the vehicle, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout. He declined to comment on whether the keys were in the ignition.
Strout said she eventually looked outside and saw the car was gone, “and she has no idea who had taken it,” Strout said. She called the sheriff’s office shortly before 7 a.m. to report the car stolen.
There were no suspects yet as of Monday afternoon. Strout said other law enforcement agencies have been alerted about the suspected car theft.
